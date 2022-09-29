Tuesday night Central Boys Soccer team traveled to Hopkinsville but fell short in a 3-1 lose to the Tigers.
Offensively the Storm couldn’t get it going and only had one goal, scored by Carson Mackey with the Assist going to Ryley Vincent.
Senior Goalie Trevor Weldon had 12 saves in the game.
With the loss, Central fell to 8-9 on the season and will face Fort Campbell tonight in there final home game of the season.
Next week the Storm will play in the District tournament in Princeton, where Central will face Caldwell County to earn a trip to the District Championship and a berth in the regional tournament.
