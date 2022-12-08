Emile Jones

Hopkins County Central Lady Storm Emile Jones pushing the ball up the court Thursday night at Central against Christian County. Central went on to win the game 67-56.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Thursday night Hopkins County Central took there third win in-a-row when they knocked of Christian County 67-56.

Coming out of the gate both teams matched up evenly and held each other to a 10-10 score after the first eight minutes. In the second quarter, senior Emile Jones came alive for Central and by the end of the first half she had nine points and the Lady Storm went into the locker room with a 30-19 lead.

