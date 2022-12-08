Thursday night Hopkins County Central took there third win in-a-row when they knocked of Christian County 67-56.
Coming out of the gate both teams matched up evenly and held each other to a 10-10 score after the first eight minutes. In the second quarter, senior Emile Jones came alive for Central and by the end of the first half she had nine points and the Lady Storm went into the locker room with a 30-19 lead.
Coming out of the half the Lady Colonels took control of the third quarter out scoring Central 16-11 with the Lady Storm clinging to a 41-35 lead going into the final stretch.
Central came out hustling in the final quarter, putting up 26 points while hitting 11 of 18 from the the stripe. Lady Storm Emile Jones led Central went a perfect four of four in the fourth quarter, and despite a late surge from Christian County, the Lady Storm sealed the win 67-56.
“I’m really proud of our team tonight” said Lady Storm Head Coach Phillip Cotton “ I see improvements we need to make, but overall the girls are starting to gel” added Coach Cotton.
With the win the Lady Storm move to 3-1. Central was led by Emile Jones with 20 points and going five of six from the free throw line, Brooklyn Clark finished with 11 points and went six of eight from the stripe. Freshman Calajia Mason had 11 points, Mercy Sutton finished with 10 points , Lillie Whitaker-Greer had eight points, and Freshman Tyah White put up seven points going three of five from the free throw line.
The Lady Storm will travel up the road to play Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night game time starts at 6pm.
