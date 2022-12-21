Central

Hopkins County Central Storm after receiving their runner up trophy in the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament.

 provided

Unfortunately Hopkins County Central failed to claim the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament title on Tuesday, but the Storm still did their fans proud by walking away with the second place trophy after falling to Butler County in the championship game.

Butler County hit the ground running in the first quarter and quickly out paced the Storm 23-13. The Bears maintained that lead, heading into the locker room at the half up 38-28.

