Unfortunately Hopkins County Central failed to claim the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament title on Tuesday, but the Storm still did their fans proud by walking away with the second place trophy after falling to Butler County in the championship game.
Butler County hit the ground running in the first quarter and quickly out paced the Storm 23-13. The Bears maintained that lead, heading into the locker room at the half up 38-28.
In the third quarter Central came out firing and turned up the heat on defense to claw their way back into the game. The Storm held Butler to only five points in the third to tie the game at 44 all.
In the home stretch the Bears’ Ty Price got hot, scoring 17 point and going 10-10 at the stripe to put the game away for the Bears and winning 74-60.
Trevahn Jones led the way for the Storm scoring 21 points and hitting four of seven from the charity stripe. Junior Drake Skeen finished with 12 points knocking down two shots from behind the arc, and hitting two of two from the stripe. Namari Hall had 10 points, Trevor Weldon added nine points by nailing three shots behind the arc. Davonyae Butcher finished with six points, and Reese Belts had two points in the game.
Next week the Storm will travel to Todd County for the Battle at the Border presented by United Southern Bank. They will play Central Magnet School from Murfreesboro, TN on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
