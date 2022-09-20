Central’s Soccer team is on a three- game winning streak after knocking off Christian County Monday night 5-1.
Colton Browning led the Storm with three goals, Ryley Vincent and Jak Mitchell both ended with a goal apiece.
Ryley Vincent, Jaxon Greer, Jude Mitchell, Ethan Love and Riley Dunlap each had a assist in the game. Goalie Trevor Weldon had eight saves in the game with Houston Hanvy having one save in the game.
With the win Central moves to 6-7 in the season and 3-4 in the region and 0-2 in district
