Saturday the Lady Storm got their first win of the season by beating Union County 55-45 in the 6th/7th District Shootout.
The first quarter started out slow for both teams. A put back by Macy Sutton put the Lady Storm on the board at 2-0 just 12 seconds into the contest, both teams would then go scoreless for the next three and a half minutes. The Bravettes would finally score on a pair of free-throws at the 4:20 mark to tie it up at 2-2.
The second half of the first period would tell a different story, as both teams turned on the offense. By the buzzer the Hopkins Central held a 12-9 lead over Union County.
The Bravettes cut the lead to one in the opening minutes of the second box, but the Lady Storm remained in control of the game, leading by as much as eight during the second eight minutes. But Union County wasn’t done, tying the game at 24-24 with under a minute left in the first half. Central pulled back into the lead on a pair of free-throws by Sutton, heading to the locker room up 26-24.
Coming out of the half, Central’s Brooklyn Clark got hot from behind the arc hitting three of her shots to help cushion the lead for Central. They ended the third period with a 39-35 lead over Union County.
The Lady Storm kept the lead for the entire second half and finished with a 55-45 win. Brooklyn Clark and Mercy Sutton led the way with 13 pts each, while Emile Jones added 10, Tyah White had nine, Calajia Mason had five and Lillie Whitaker-Greer finished with four.
The Lady Storm played Dawson Springs last night after press time. They will host Christian County Thursday at 7 p.m.
