Its the midpoint of the high school football season, and both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools have big games slated to be played tonight under the lights.
The Maroons are coming off a 67-7 bashing of the Calloway County Lakers last Friday night. Madisonville is 4-2 on the season but with a full healthy roster, North looks to bring the momentum they had last week to push passed Hopkinsville.
The Tigers are 2-4 this season, but don’t let there record fool you. Hopkinsville has faced some real power houses this year, so the Maroons will have their hands full. Since 1998 North has played Hopkinsville 30 times with the Tigers holding a 16-14 advantage.
Down at the south end of the county, Hopkins County Central will host Logan County. The Cougars are coming into tonight’s game 5-1 and fresh off a win in Hopkinsville last week. The Storm, who had a bye last week, look to be healthy and ready. Central has faced Logan County nine times since 2009 with the Cougars having the advantage 7-2.
Central’s defense will have to step up big tonight. The Cougars have a big running game with many options, including Ryan Rayno who rushed for 202 yards against Hopkinsville last week.
