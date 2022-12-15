Thursday night the Hopkins County Central traveled to Lyon County but lady luck was not on their side and the Lyons sent the Storm packing 85-51.

Central managed to get 11 points in the opening quarter but the Lyons’ Travis Perry nailed three shots from behind the arc leading Lyon County to a 23 to 11 first quarter lead.

