Thursday night the Hopkins County Central traveled to Lyon County but lady luck was not on their side and the Lyons sent the Storm packing 85-51.
Central managed to get 11 points in the opening quarter but the Lyons’ Travis Perry nailed three shots from behind the arc leading Lyon County to a 23 to 11 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Central’s Drake Skeen, who lead the State last year in three pointers, busted three shot behind the arc himself, but even that didn’t raddle the Lyons. Lyon County went into halftime with a 49-26 lead.
Coming back from the locker room, Central had no answer for the Lyon’s Travis Perry as he continued to make shots. By the end of the game Lyon County secured the 85-51 win.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with with 12 points knocking down four three pointers. Trevohn Jones finished with eight, Trevor Weldon had seven, Namari Hall and Davonyae Butcher both had six, Braxton Browning finished with five, Cohl Hoard had four, and Reese Belt had three. Central moves to 2-3 on the season as of Thursday night.
