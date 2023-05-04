Thursday Lady Storm Mercy Sutton made it official signing her letter of intent to further her Basketball Career with Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
Mercy led the Lady Storm in rebounds this season with a total of 256, was third in scoring with a total of 351 points, and shot 34.6% from behind the arc this past season.
