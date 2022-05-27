The Hopkins County Central Storm Baseball team held its annual banquet Thursday night at Hopkins County Central High School. The night started with Head Coach Travis Coyle and Assistant Coach Austin Starks thanking the parents for their support and dedication to the team. After thanking the parents, the coaching staff acknowledged all the hard work of the booster club.
Next the Coaching staff acknowledged the seniors Chase Brasher, Truman Ballard, Tyler McKinney, Sage Hight and Brandon Hawes for all the hard work and leadership they brought to the team.
Award winners
Tyler McKinney was awarded Pitcher of the Year award and Most Valuable Player.
Chase Brasher was awarded the Leadership/Coaches Award.
Truman Ballard was named the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Sage Hight was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Jaden Brasher received the Most Improved Player award
The JV awards went to the Future Storm leaders.
Gaige Brasher received the JV Offensive player award .
Cameron White was awarded the JV Defensive Player of the Year.
Max Clarke received JV Pitcher of the Year award to finish the night.
