Its been a tough week for the Storm, who were shut out in back-to-back games to get the week started.
Hopkins Central 0, Union County 15Monday night the Hopkins County Storm traveled to Union County and came home just as quick after the Braves shutout the Storm 15-0 in three innings. The Braves put four runs up in the first inning, 10 runs in the second inning and one run in the third and kept Central scoreless to win via run rule.
Cameron White got the nod to start the game for the Storm and took the loss for the Storm , allowing eight hits for 12 runs over one and a one fourth innings. Storm Keagan Allan and Jet Gates pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
In Tuesday’s game the Storm did not fair any better against Caldwell County, dropping their third game in a row in a 16-0 shutout.
Central 0, Caldwell 16The Tigers put four runs up in the top of the first inning, and added two more in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth to end them game at 16-0.
Max Clarke got the start for the Storm and went two and two-thirds innings, allowing ten runs on four hits and striking out four. Centrals Eli Earl and Jaden Brasher entered the game as relief.
Central’s Freshman Catcher Gaige Brasher got the only hit of the night nailing a single to left field.
TB: G. Brasher CS: J. Brasher E: M. Clarke 2, K. Allen 2, Eli Earl. G. Brasher, T Schmaltz
