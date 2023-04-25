Centrals Trevor Weldon

Hopkins County Central Senior Trevor Weldon catches a ball in centerfield during Tuesday Nights game with Caldwell County.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Its been a tough week for the Storm, who were shut out in back-to-back games to get the week started.

Hopkins Central 0, Union County 15Monday night the Hopkins County Storm traveled to Union County and came home just as quick after the Braves shutout the Storm 15-0 in three innings. The Braves put four runs up in the first inning, 10 runs in the second inning and one run in the third and kept Central scoreless to win via run rule.

