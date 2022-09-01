High School football continues across western Kentucky tonight, with both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central seeing action on the gridiron.
North Hopkins will travel to Crittenden County to face the Rockets. The Maroons are coming off there first win of the season against Caldwell and are hoping the momentum will continue to power them to a win. Both teams have matching records coming into the game 1-1. Last week the Rockets pulled off a win against Webster County 14-7. Madisonville has faced Crittenden County only three other times since 2011, and the Maroons took all three games.
On the opposite end of the County The Hopkins County Storm will host Muhlenberg and are looking to take their frustration from last week’s thumping by Union County out on the Mustangs. Last year Storm Quarterback Jaden Brasher was sideline after he tore his ACL in pregame against Muhlenberg and missed the rest of the season. Since 2011 Central is 2-8 against Muhlenberg with one of those wins coming from last year after Central “Shell Shocked” the Mustangs 28-0. Muhlenberg is 0-2 for the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.