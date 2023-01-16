Monday night the Hopkins County Central Storm suffered their fourth loss in a row at the hand of University Heights Academy, falling 78-51.
Central opened the first half scoring nine points after Drake Skeen, Trevor Weldon, and Trevahn Jones all connected with shots behind the arc, but UHA lit the boards up with 20 of their own to take a early 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Blazer held the Storm to eight points in the second period and took a 35-17 lead headed to the locker room.
Coming out of halftime Central scraped to get 12 points in the third and would add 22 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough and UHA got the W 78-51.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 15 points hitting four shots behind the arc. Devonyea Butcher had 13, Trevahn Jones added six, Trevor Weldon had five, Jax Mitchell added four, Braxton Browning had three, Lake Sumner, and Namari Hall both finished with two points and Michael McDainel had one point in the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.