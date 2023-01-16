Monday night the Hopkins County Central Storm suffered their fourth loss in a row at the hand of University Heights Academy, falling 78-51.

Central opened the first half scoring nine points after Drake Skeen, Trevor Weldon, and Trevahn Jones all connected with shots behind the arc, but UHA lit the boards up with 20 of their own to take a early 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.