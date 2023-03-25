Hopkins County Central’s boys track team finished third out of five teams at last weekend’s Caldwell County 1st Night Invite 2023.
Konner Harrison claimed the Storm’s only top spot in the meet, winning the discus event.
Next Thursday the Storm will host Hopkins Central Tri-Meet #1 against Caldwell and Ohio counties.
Results:
BOYS 100
4 Mann Bryden DAWS 11.78
7 Horne Will HOPC 12.13
8 Blevins Coair HOPC 12.37
16 Manning Isaac HOPC 13.50
17 Spurlin Logan DAWS 13.50
18 Jones Ty DAWS 13.53
19 Kimbrew Jaylen HOPC 14.75
20 Pacheco Ethan DAWS 15.81
BOYS 200
2 Rodgers Logan HOPC 24.90
7 Manning Isaac HOPC 26.12
9 Hopson Karon HOPC 28.19
11 Spurlin Logan DAWS 29.63
12 Blevins Coair HOPC 33.57
BOYS 400
2 Hale Tyler DAWS 58.66
3 Williams Isaac HOPC 58.72
7 McCune Yosiyah DAWS 1:02.93
12 Jones Ty DAWS 1:05.75
13 Johnson Jaylehn HOPC 1:05.84
14 Edwards Carter HOPC 1:06.19
15 Crowe Easton HOPC 1:07.47
18 Pacheco Ethan DAWS 1:12.00
BOYS 800
7 Williams Isaac HOPC 2:30.89
10 Osborne Ethan DAWS 2:37.0
12 Adams James HOPC 2:40
13 Martin Sam HOPC 2:40
17 Justice Avery HOPC 2:57
BOYS 1600
6 Osborne Lucas DAWS
7 Osborne Ethan DAWS 5:46
2 Adams, James HOPC 6:18
4 Burchfield, Cameron HOPC 6:32
6 Speirs Connor HOPC 7:04
7 Speirs Duncan HOPC 7:05
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
4 HOPC 49.93
5 HOPC 52.50
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
2 DAWS 4:15.34
4 HOPC 4:31.16
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
3 DAWS 10:16.78
4 HOPC 10:44.50
Boys Shot Put
2 Harrison, Konner HOPC 40-10 8
3 Moore, Cooper HOPC 33-3 6
4 Zavala, Zyani HOPC 33-3
6 Halverson, Logan DAWS 32-6 3
12 Crick, Hayden HOPC 30-8
15 Spurlin, Logan DAWS 28-1
Boys Discus
1 Harrison, Konner HOPC 112-7
7 Zavala, Zyani HOPC 82-2
8 Moore, Cooper HOPC 81-8.5
10 Halverson, Logan DAWS 75-2.5
13 Spurlin, Logan DAWS 69-3
15 Crick, Hayden HOPC 61-8
Boys High Jump
2 Kain, Carson DAWS 5-2
3 Osbourne, Lucas DAWS 5-2
Boys Long Jump
5 Mann, Bryden DAWS 17-00
6 Edwards, HOPC 16-10
8 Horn, Lybryan HOPC 15-7
10 Osborn, Ethan DAWS 14-4
Mens Final Meet Standings
1st Muhlenburg Co 157
2nd Caldwell Co 130
3rd Hopkins Co Central 70
4th Dawson Springs 50
5th McLean Co 49
