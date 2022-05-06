Seeding for the 2022 7th District tournament is set after Hopkins Central and Dawson Springs both completed their regular season district schedule last night with a double header in Mortons Gap. That Lady Storm swept the Lady Panthers, locking those teams into third and fourth place respectively.
Tentatively, the first round of the district tournament will be played on Monday, May 16 in Princeton. No. 1 seeded Madisonville will face No. 4 Dawson Springs at 5:30 p.m., with No. 2 Caldwell and No. 3 Hopkins County Central to play afterwards.
Hopkins Central has struggle to get Ws this season, but when they do win, they win big. Earlier this year they beat McLean 14-7, then handed Fort Campbell a 21-9 loss on Tuesday. Last night they outscored the Lady Panthers by a margin of 36-6 during the double header.
The Lady Storm only allowed just three hits in a 15-0 shutout of Dawson Springs last night in game one.
Hopkins Central scored twice in the first inning, then added six runs in the second to take a 8-0 lead after two. The Lady Storm put up four in the third and three in the fourth to bring the game to an end after four innings.
Ally McCord, Kiera Bryan and Madison Ramage each had a pair of hits for Central in the contest, while Caroline Wilson, Brinkley Armstrong and Emily Ballard connect once. Bryan led the Lady Storm with three RBIs.
1B: K. Bryan 2, C. Wilson, B. Armstrong 1, E. Ballard 1, M. Ramage 1
2B: A. McCord, M. Ramage
3B: A McCord
RBIs: K. Bryan 3, A. McCord 2, C. Wilson 2, A. Blanchard 1, B. Armstrong 1, E. Ballard 1
In game two, ALy McCord walked to lead off for the Lady Storm, then quickly made her way around the bases to score on a passed ball. Batting second, Caroline Wilson was hit by a pitch, and was driven in on a double to center by Malorie Higgins. Higgins tagged and scored on a pop up by Kiera Bryan. Alyssa Blanchard would walk and then score a fourth run in the inning, crossing the plate on a passed ball.
Dawson Springs would score two runs on an error in the bottom half of the opening inning, but Hopkins Central answered right back, turning in nine runs. Aly McCord, Malorie Higgins, Kiera Bryan and Madison Ramage would each score on different passed balls. Blanchard would then score on a wild pitch while Emily Ballard and Julia Harris would score on passed balls to make it 13-2 before the Lady Panthers could get out of the inning.
In the top of the third inning, Higgins led-off with a walk, then Bryan hit a hard fly ball double to left, putting Higgins in position to score on a passed ball to make it 14-2. Blanchard was then hit by a pitch. Brinkley Armstrong would then reach base on an error that allowed Bryan to score to put the Lady Storm up 15-2. Harris then hit a two run double to right, making it 17-2, then quickly stole third and scored on a passed ball to go up 18-2. A single by Wilson would score two more, pushing Central to a 20-2 lead.
The Panthers would rally in the bottom half, scoring four runs to close to 21-6.
Bryan gets the win. She went the full game, allowing just three hits and three earned runs while striking out seven.
The Lady Storm are scheduled to host the Owensboro Lady Red Devils tonight at 6 p.m.
1B: C. Wilson 1, K. Bryan 1, M. Ramage 1
2B: M. Higgins, J. Harris, K. Bryan
RBIs: C. Wilson 2, K. Bryan 2, J. Harris 2, M. Higgins 1, B. Armstrong 1,
