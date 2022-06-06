Competitors from Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins high schools competed in the KHSAA Track & Field State Championship 2022 over the weekend.
The Storm sent four competitors to the 2A State Championship on Friday. Lille Whitaker-Greer narrowly missed a podium finish in the girls shot put, finishing in fifth place. Leighjaye Barnes was 12th in that event. On the boy’s side, Deagan Harper ran to an 11th place finish in the boys’ 800m Run, while Kaden Groves finished 17th in the boys’ shot put event.
Two runners made the trip to the UK Track and Field Complex in Lexington for the Maroons to take part in the 2022 3A Championship on Saturday. Joy Alexander competed in the girls 1,600m Run and 3,200m Run, finishing 14th and 15th, while Drew Burden ran the boys 1,600m and 3,200m. He finished 11th and 17th for the Maroons.
Hopkins Central also sent one competitor to the 2022 KTCCCA Middle School State Championships last weekend. Noah Barnes competed in the boys Discuss event at Eastern High School in Louisville
