The Lady Storm started their softball season on the road last night in Owensboro, taking a loss from a Lady Red Devils team that got hot early on and didn’t let up. Hopkins County Central fell 16-4 in that contest.
OHS scored four in the first, four in the second and six in the third to take a 14-0 lead after the first three innings. The Lady Storm finally got on the board in the top of the fourth when Mallory Higgins reached on an error. Keira Bryan slapped a fly ball triple to right field to drive in the first run. Bryan then scored on a passed ball. Alyssa Blanchard then reach on an error and was sent home when Emily Ballard doubled to center. The next batter grounded out and the Lady Storm ended the fourth down 14-3.
The Lady Devils added two more runs in the fifth to go up 16-3, while the Lady Storm would ad one more run when another error allowed Aly McCord to score the final run of the game.
Owensboro claimed the victory 16-4.
2B Bryan, McCord
3B Bryan
SB Bryan
