Hopkins County Central struggled in 2018 with a couple of banged up offensive guys, but they hope to stay healthy to have a successful 2019 campaign. Central is also looking to their depth of players to help this season.
"We were concerned about the number of kids on the team coming into practices this year," head coach Stephen Wood said. "But looking at the team now, that's no longer an issue."
The team will have seven incoming freshmen this year including kicker Priya Holmes, who Wood recruited from the Lady Storm soccer team. She played football in middle school and will primarily kick extra point attempts.
Wood said the offense should be better this year with junior Adrian Stringer starting at quarterback.
"Offensively, our strength is our size at quarterback and receivers," Wood said. "Adrian has looked really good through spring ball, 7-on-7 and practices. We're excited to see what he can do against other competition. Our passing game is good and our running game is coming along with senior Donovan Harris in the backfield. He's smaller, but he can get in and out and pop out on the other side."
Stringer, a wide receiver a year ago, and senior receiver Blasin Moore will be coming off of injury-plagued 2018 seasons.
"Injuries hurt us last year," Wood said. "With Stringer playing receiver, both of our top wide receivers were out late last season. Stringer broke his leg and Moore had an ankle injury. Losing those two hampered our offense, so having those two back even though Stringer is at a different position, will help us."
Wood said the team still has some work to do on the defensive side of the ball.
"Defensively, we have more holes to fill," Wood said. "But we have some kids who are stepping up and we're moving them to different positions to see what works best."
The Storm finished 2018 with a 3-7 record. Their three wins came against Webster County, Ohio County and Todd County Central. The win against Todd was their only home win.
Before the regular season begins, Central is planning to host a three-team scrimmage between the Storm, Ohio County and Caldwell County on Friday, Aug. 16.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.