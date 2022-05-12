Hopkins County Central had their hands full with Todd County Central last night in their final home game of the season. They got four hits in the contest but were unable to get on the board.
The Lady Rebels outhit the Lady Storm 7-2 in the first five and a half innings to take a 11-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning with the threat of being run-ruled.
Aly McCord led on the bottom of the box with a single, then stole second. A ground ball double by Malorie Higgins moved McCord into scoring position, but that was where the rally stopped. The Lady Storm stranded two runners in their final at bat.
Kiera Bryan took the loss. Through six innings she gave up eight hits and eight earned runs.
Batting
1B: A. McCord 1, M. Higgins 1, A. Johnson 1, A. Blanchard 1
