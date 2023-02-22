The Storm fell behind early in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament on Tuesday, and had to rely on a second half comeback to pull of the win in a rematch of a game from two weeks ago that ended with 12 members of the Hopkins County Central team being suspended.
In that previous meeting, on Feb. 6, an altercation broke out that saw all but four members of the Storm squad and one from the Tigers ejected. Playing four-on-five, Central still managed to pull off a 72-51 win in that contest.
Caldwell came into the post season looking for some payback. The Tigers won the tip and immediately took a 2-0 lead. Storm Junior Drake Skeen answered on the return trip, drilling a triple to take a 3-2 lead over the Tigers. Central stretch their early led out to four, but Caldwell wouldn’t go away. By the end of the first quarter Caldwell had battled back, overtaken the Storm 22-14.
In the second quarter Caldwell outscored the Storm 14-13 to take a 36-27 lead to the locker room.
Coming back from the break, Central came out of the gate looking like a new team and held the Tiger to only 11 point after switching to a full court press. Drake Skeen, Trevahn Jones and Freshman Devonyae Butcher combining for four shots from three point land to lead Central to a 26-11 quarter. Going into the fourth, Central had taken a 53-47 lead.
In the fourth quarter Centrals Namari Hall found himself in foul trouble and rode the pine most of the quarter. With the Storm’s big man out the Tigers took advantage of the situation and within the first 90 second of the fourth they had overtaken Central, claiming a 54-53 lead.
That didn’t last long. The Storm retook the lead with 5:16 left on the clock and never looked back. Skeen knocked went six for six at the stripe to help Central seal a 68-60 win.
Drake Skeen edged out fellow teammate Trevahn Jones to lead the Storm with 20 points. He went nine of nine from the charity stripe, and knocked down three shots from outside. Skeen currently sets in the 18th spot in the state in three point field goals with 93 for the year. Trevahn Jones finished with 19 points, Namari Hall had 12, Trevor Weldon finished with eight, Devonyae Butcher had seven, and Cohl Hoard finished with two points in the game.
Drake Skeen was named player of the game.
