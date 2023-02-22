Drake Skeen

Hopkins County Central Storm Drake Skeen nails six free throws in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to help seal a Storm win against Caldwell County.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

The Storm fell behind early in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament on Tuesday, and had to rely on a second half comeback to pull of the win in a rematch of a game from two weeks ago that ended with 12 members of the Hopkins County Central team being suspended.

In that previous meeting, on Feb. 6, an altercation broke out that saw all but four members of the Storm squad and one from the Tigers ejected. Playing four-on-five, Central still managed to pull off a 72-51 win in that contest.

