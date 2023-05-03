Hopkins County Central split a pair of games to start the week, advancing their record to 3-16/
Hopkins Central 0, McLean County 13
Monday the Storm traveled to McLean County but failed to score a run on the Cougars, losing 13-0 after five innings.
The Cougars held Central scoreless the whole game and grabbed a early lead in the bottom of the first inning by putting six runs up on the Storm to start the game with a 6-0 lead. McLean County added four more runs in the second inning and three in the fourth to shut out Central 13-0 via run rule in the fifth.
Eli Earl took the lose for the Storm throwing three innings, allowing 10 hits for 13 runs, and one strikeout. Peyton James pitched one inning out of the bullpen for the Storm.
Central had three hits in the game that came from Gaige Brasher, Keegan Allen. and Cameron White.
TB: C. White 1, G. Brasher 1, K. Allen 1 HBP: M. Clarke SB: J. Brasher E: B. Harris 3, J. Brasher 2, B. Browning
On Tuesday the Storm grabbed their third win of the year by defeating Fort Campbell 5-1.
Hopkins Central 5, Fort Campbell 1
Max Clarke took the mound for the Storm to start Tuesday game against Fort Campbell, holding the Eagles scoreless through three innings.
Central was able to grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third, putting up four runs on the Falcons in a rally that started with a single from Jaden Brasher to centerfield that move Braxton Browning in scoring position for the Storm. Gaige Brasher hit a missile to center to score Browning and J. Brasher, putting Central up 2-0. Tristen Schmaltz then nailed a line drive to centerfield for a double that would move courtesy runner Daniel Brady to third. With a runner on second and third Brently Harris hit a ground ball to short and would reach first base on a error that scored both Brady, and Schmaltz to stretch the Storm’s lead to 4-0.
Fort Campbell managed a run in the top of the fourth off a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Storm added one more run in the bottom of the sixth after Central’s Jaden Brasher hit a single to centerfield to score Cameron White from from third to stretch Central’s lead to 5-1. The Storm held the Falcons in the top of the seventh to seal a 5-1 win.
Max Clarke got the win for the Storm allowing one hit for one run, and recording nine strikeouts over seven innings.
2B: B. Harris, T. Schmaltz TB: J. Brasher 3, B. Harris 3, T. Schmaltz 2, G. Brasher 1, SB: J. Brasher 2, B. Harris 2 HBP: M. Clarke
