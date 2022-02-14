The Madisonville Maroons came out the box early scoring the first 8 points to jump out to an 8-0 lead behind 5 points by Kale Gaither and an old fashion 3-point play from Zach Tow. The Storm however were determined that they were going to get back in the game and Drake Skeen hit 2 consecutive 3 pointers to cut the Maroon lead to 10-6. The Maroons then a 3 pointer by Gaither and a basket by Cheirs to extend the lead to 15-6. The Storm closed the quarter in a flurry after being down 22-15 with 40 seconds left. Eaves made a basket to cut the lead to 22-17 and that was followed by a Trevahn Jones basket to cut the lead to 22-19 at the end of one.
In the second quarter with the score 27-25 and after a Madisonville North Hopkins time out the Maroons went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead back to 10 at 35-25. Frazier and Gaither had 4 points apiece during the run. The Maroons went into the locker room with a 39-30 lead.
The Maroons came out strong in the third quarter and on 2 free throws by Gaither the Maroons extended the lead to 45-30. The Maroons extended the lead to 16 points twice and on a Wesley Morris shot at the buzzer the Storm cut the margin to 56-44.
The Maroon took a 60-47 lead 2 free throws by Gaither with 6:35 left and still lead 68-57 with 2:53 left on a 3 pointer by McAdoo when the Storm made one last effort to get back in the game. Skeen 3 pointer cut the lead to 68-60 but the Storm and Maroon traded basket. Then the Storm got back to 73-66 on a 3 pointer by Eaves with 1:11 left and made it get interesting when Eaves hit a 3 pointer with 36 seconds left to cut it to 74-70. However, McAdoo made 3 Free throws and Tow 2 in the final 30 seconds to end the game and give the Maroons the 79-70 win.
Kale Gaither had a big game with 33 points and 4 rebounds to lead the way for the Maroons. Zach Tow had a double double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. McAdoo had 9 points, Frazier added 8 points and 6 rebounds, Chiers added 6 points with 6 rebounds, Butler had 5 big points in the 3rd quarter and Martin had 2 points.
Eaves had 24 points on the night after he became the 7 player in Storm history with 1000 career points and 12 rebounds. Drake Skeen had 21 points on 7 made 3 pointers. Trevahn Jones had a big game off the bench with 10 points and 4 rebounds Wesley Morris added 9 points and 4 rebounds, Hall added 5 points and Belt had 1.
The Maroons improve to 19-8 with the win and will be in action on Thursday at Trigg County. The Storm will be on the road on Tuesday night at Livingston Central looking to improve on their 12-10 record.
Madisonville N. Hop. 22-17-17-23-79
Hopkins County Central 19-11-14-26 -70
Madisonville North Hopkins Gaither 33, Tow 16, McAdoo 9, Frazier 8, Chiers 6, Butler 5, Martin 2
Hopkins County Central Eaves 24, Skeen 21, Jones 10, Morris 9, Hall 5, Belt 1
Madisonville North 3-point goals: Gaither 3, McAdoo 2, Tow 1
Hopkins County Central 3-point goals: Skeen 7, Eaves 2, Jones 2
