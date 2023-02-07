Hopkins County Central came into Tuesday night’s game against Livingston Central still dealing with the fallout of Tuesday night, where four Storm players defeated Caldwell County 5-on-4 following an on court altercation that resulted in the ejection of 12 players. With senior Trevor Weldon facing a two game suspension and 11 other players looking at missing one game at some point before the end of the season, Central didn’t let that phase them, walking away with a 72-50 win to set the stage for a Thursday night game with Madisonville that will decide the fate of the regular season 7th District championship.
Weldon served the first game of his two game suspension. Approximately half of the players who were ejected served their one game suspension in this game.
Central’s Davonyae Butcher came out on fire for the Storm in the first quarter nailing three triples for the Storm. Teammates Drake Skeen and Trevahn Jones joined in to combine for five shots from behind the arc to put up 19 for the Storm in the first eight minutes. But Central couldn’t shake the Cardinals. Livingston Central held on, allowing the Storm to take only a one point lead into the second box at 19-18
Freshman Davonyae Butcher stayed hot in the second, quarter knocking down two more shots from behind the arc. The Storm stretched their lead to 11 after holding the Cardinals to eight points, going into halftime with a 37-26 lead.
In the third quarter the Storm held the Cardinals to just six points. Davonyae Butcher nailed his six three for the Storm to take his total for the game to 24. The Storm went on to score 18 in the quarter to take a 55-32 lead going into the final stretch.
In the fourth quarter Skeen got hot from three point land nailing three shots from behind the arc and adding two free throws to put his game total to 22. With a comfortable lead Central Head Coach Michael Fraleix went to his bench to finished the fourth. Freshman Riley Dunlap scored a total of five points for the Storm and despite a Cardinal surge in the final quarter the young squad of Hopkins County Central held on to seal a 72-50 win.
Davonyae Butcher led the Storm with 24 points knocking down six shots form behind the arc. Drake Skeen finished with 22 points and nailed five triples in the game. Trevaghn Jones had 11 points for the Storm. Riley Dunlap had five points, Namari Hall finished with four points and Lake Sumner and Cole Hoard had three points each in the game. Player of the game was awarded to Davonyae Butcher.
With the win Central moves to 13-12 on the season and host County Rival Madisonville-North Hopkins tonight in a girls boys double header for the District Championship. The Maroons are currently 5-0 in the district, while the Storm sit at 4-1. If the Storm can pull off the win in that game they will tie Madisonville, with the tie breaker going to winner of the most recent game between the two. That winner will take the regular season title and lock up the top spot in the upcoming district tournament.
Caldwell County and Dawson Springs are tied at 1-5, having split their own games this season. As the winner in the last meeting, Caldwell will be seeded third in the tournament, meaning the winner of tonight’s game will face Dawson Springs when the 7th District Tournament begins.
