Hopkins County Central defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins 5-4 in girls tennis action in Madisonville on Thursday night.
In one of the most active matches of the night, Lady Maroon senior Megan Oakley took the Lady Storm’s Chloe Mackey to threat sets before the match was decided.
“Close match,” said Lady Maroon head coach Kayla Arnott. “It went to three sets with North falling just short of a victory. The tennis skills both girls displayed were outstanding.”
Paige Brummer bested Elissa Adams 8-3.
Madisonville claimed victory in their other four singles matches. Emily Pinkerton defeated Mia Collins, Macey Browning beat Emma Killough and Albany Ray beat Calle Mackey, all 8-1. Emma Henson defeated Addison Rickard 8-3.
Doubles play was where the meet was decided, with the Lady Storm sweeping the Lady maroons in all three matches. Callie Mackey and Elissa Adams defeated the pair of Randi Cruz and Kalyn Fox 6-1, 6-4. Chloe Mackey and Addison Rickard won 8-2 against Addyson Raymer and Avery Henson. Mia Collins and Emma Killough down Danyel Reynolds and Emma Tagg 8-4.
