Defending 7th District champs the Hopkins Central Lady Storm hosted Lyon County last night for their season opener. Packed stands and high energy filled the gym which played a huge part in the 72-40 win over Lyon County.
The Lady Storm won the jump ball but lost it out of bounds, giving possession to Lady Lyons who took a quick first score of the game. Back and forth, and down by two baskets, a long three by Junior Mercy Sutton put the Storm back in it. Critical offensive rebound by Sutton gave Central possession and led to an easy layup, giving the Lady Storm their first lead midway through the first quarter. Solid defense by the Lady Storm led to multiple turnovers for the Lady Lyons, with Central up 19-7 after the first quarter.
Switching from man to zone defense in the second quarter, coach Phillip Cotton called a time out shortly after the start of the quarter to regroup after Lyon County scored a bucket and seemed to disrupt the flow from the first quarter. That timeout changed the tempo as Central came back to score three in a row, along with a back steal by junior Emile Jones, leading to a three pointer drained by senior Brianna Fritz.
Breaking Lyon’s full court press to end the first half, a quick missed layup by Jones turned into an easy basket by Sutton with a big offensive rebound, ending the first half, Lady Storm up 36-23.
Starting the second half, Jones had an easy steal which led to a quick layup keeping the momentum from the first half going. A pair of threes made back to back by Clark and Jones, and down by 19 points Lyon County took a full time out in attempts to regroup. A three point goal made by Lyon County was then quickly answered by a three pointer made by Jones.
Fourth quarter started out fast, maybe too fast, and Jones collected teammates in efforts to slow down. Turn overs and bad passes were far too many in the first half of the fourth quarter for Lady Storm, but with five minutes to play, they slowed it down and set up some offensive plays.
That resulted in a three point basket by Jones, and not even a minute later, another. It seemed almost impossible for the offense of Lady Storm to miss a basket as they were on fire. Lady Storm finished strong with a 72-40 win over Lyon County.
The big scorer on the night was junior Emile Jones with 32 of the Lady Storm’s 72 points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.