Rain continues to be an issue during the early part of the season for Hopkins County Central’s boys soccer program. The Storm were scheduled to play UHA last night after press time in a game that was originally slated as a home game for Central. After originally being rescheduled for last night in Mortons Gap, the game was then moved to University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville, as their fields were deemed “playable.”
According to Head Coach Jody Bridgforth, Central’s fields are saturated from this weekend’s heavy rain and are ‘unplayable’.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.