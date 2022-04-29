Webster County (10-12) used two big innings last night to catapult themselves passed the Lady Storm (1-10) and claim victory in five innings during a 2nd Region match-up in Mortons Gap.
Both teams scored one run in the opening inning, but the Lady Trojans added six in a top of a second that saw Hopkins Central commit three costly errors. The Lady Storm was unable to answer in the bottom half and headed into the third down 7-1.
Again in the third both teams would score a single run to make it 8-2, then go scoreless in the fourth.
The Lady Trojans’ bats got hot again in the top of the fifth, scoring six more runs to put themselves up 14-2. The Lady Storm took three quick outs in the bottom of the box to bring the game to an early end.
Emily Ballard went 4.1 innings and was scored with the loss. She gave up two hits and eight earned runs while striking out one. Kiera Bryan was in the circle for a partial inning, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out one.
Caroline Wilson had a pair of hits in three plate appearances to lead Hopkins Central. Brinkley Armstrong, Amelia Johnson and Kiera Bryan each had one hit, with Johnson and Bryan recording Central’s two RBIs.
Hopkins County Central is scheduled to play at St. Mary’s on Monday at 6 p.m. The Lady Vikings are 1-6 this season with their only win coming against Dawson Springs.
