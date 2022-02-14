The second contest in three days between the Lady Maroons and Lady Storm had the earmarks of a great game as it was being played for the number one seed in the district tournament. The teams did not disappoint.
The first quarter was nip and tuck and with the score 10-9 with 3:22 left, Emile Jones for Hopkins County Central got back-to-back baskets and Brooklyn Clark followed with another basket and the Lady Storm jumped out to a 15-9 lead. However, the Lady Maroons answered with the last six points of the quarter on two FTs by Amari Lovan, and a basket by Jaycee Noffsinger to tie the game at 15.
The second quarter the Lady Storm responded back with a 6-0 run to take a 21-15 lead on a basket by Fritz who was followed a Jones basket and then 2 Free throws made by Briana Fritz completed the run. The Lady Storm finished the quarter with a 4-point run in the last minute on a basket by Mason off an assist by Clark and then that was followed by a basket by Fritz.
The Lady Maroon then came out with what has been their trademark of late a quick start to the third quarter with a 3 pointer by Emily Hallum followed by a 3 pointer by Amari Lovan to cut the lead to 27-25. The Lady Storm then counter with a 5-point run on a basket by Clark and a 3-point goal by Mercy Sutton to take a 32-29 lead. However, Destiny Whitzell exerted her power by beating the Lady Storm down the floor for a lay up to cut the lead to 32-31 and then on the next possession Whitzell grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck it back in to give the Lady Maroons the lead back at 33-32. Sutton then answered with an old fashion 3-point play to give the Lady Storm a 35-33 lead. Hallum then answered with a 3 pointer of her own to give the Lady Maroons a 36-35 lead. Camryn Lagrange then scored the last 4 points for Madisonville North to give the Lady Maroon a 40-37 lead at the end of 3.
The Lady Storm started the 4th quarter quickly when Brooklyn Clark made 2 FT and then on the next possession Clark score to give the Lady Storm the lead back at 41-40 with 6:41. Madisonville North then went on a 11-0 run to take a 51-41 lead. Whitzell started the run with a basket, followed by 2 free throws by Lovan, an old fashion 3-point play by Lovan and a 3 pointer by Hallum with 4:44 left.
The Lady Storm had one more run with 3:06 left when Clark hit 3 point shot to cut the lead to 53-46. After a made free-throws by Jaycee Noffsinger, Jones then scored off a Mason pass to cut the lead to 54-48. Then Jones got a steal and converted an old fashion 3-point play to cut the lead to 54-51 with 1:12 left. Madisonville North Hopkins then called timeout and ran a play for Lagrange who converted to give the Lady Maroons a 56-51 lead. The Lady Storm got with 4 with 10 seconds left on 2 free throws by Briana Fritz to make it 57-53, but Noffsinger hit two free throws to close out the win for the Lady Maroons.
Destiny Whitzell had a big game for the Lady Maroons with 13 points, 10 rebounds which 6 were on the offensive boards. Hallum added 14 points on 4-6 from the 3-point line, Lagrange had 13 points and 7 rebounds and Lovan finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds.
The Lady Storm got a big game from Brooklyn Clark who had 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 block. Jones had 15 points and 8 rebounds and 4 deflections. Fritz had 8 points and 3 rebounds, Mercy Sutton added 10 points and 5 rebounds and Mason added 2 points.
The Lady Maroons won their 7th game in row and improved to 20-5. The Lady Storm fell to 17-7 with the loss. The Lady Maroons next game will be Tuesday vs Daviess County with JV starting at 6 PM. The Lady Storm will travel to Crittenden County on Tuesday with JV starting at 6 PM.
Madisonville North Hopkins 15-04-21-19- 59
Hopkins County Central 15-12-10-16- 53
Madisonville North: Hallum 14, Whitzell 13, Lagrange 13, Lovan 9, Noffsinger 6, Johnson 4
Hopkins County Central Clark 18, Jones 15, Sutton 10, Fritz 8, Mason 2
Madisonville North 3-point goals: Hallum 4, Lovan 1
Hopkins County Central 3-point goals Clark 2, Sutton 1
