According to online research, the game “Musical Chairs” has been played for centuries and in many different countries. Though a game, it is often a metaphor for a struggle for power in which the outcome is unknown until the music stops and it is determined which competitor is left with no where to sit.
It is much the same with five (5) team districts in the KHSAA. When the music stops, or when the regular season is finished, there is one team with no where to sit. Only the top four (4) are eligible to advance to the playoffs. Three (3) district one teams entered Friday night desperately not wanting to be “it.”
Going into Friday night, Logan County and Hopkinsville were firmly entrenched in the first and second seeded positions. Hopkins County Central (Central), Madisonville North-Hopkins (North), and Calloway entered the night in positions three (3) through five (5), in that order.
Central and North both needed to win Friday to insure playoff inclusion. One of them did. If you’re a Central fan, the “right one” did.
In addition to playing for continued survival, Central was also playing for win number six in the 2021 regular season. The last time Central won six games in a regular season was 2008. The Storm were coached by Rick Snodgrass and finished 7-4.
Hopkins County Central entered Friday’s game with McLean County a seven (7)-point favorite on a neutral field according to the CalPreps.com algorithm used by MaxPreps and others to project “winners” in high school games. Central played McLean at home, making the Storm perhaps even more of an odds-on favorite.
However, games still have to be played. Which teams maybe favorites may make for interesting water-cooler talk but little else.
McLean won the toss and took the opening kickoff. However, the Cougars fumbled on its first offensive play and it was scooped up by Central.
With the football, and the short field, Adrian Stringer went right to work. Stringer caught the snap and found Calil McNary down the seem for a score. After a failed PAT, the Cougars answered.
Running its patented Wing-T, the Cougars worked its way down the field and into the end zone to knot the score at six a piece. With the converted two-pointer, the score stood at eight (8) to six 6) in McLean’s favor.
On the Cougars’ third possession, the Central defense was able to rake out another fumble, recovering its second of the quarter. The recovery left the Storm 1st and 10 in McLean territory.
After a drive which appeared headed nowhere, on third and forever, it was (Adrian) Stringer to (Christian) Stringer to set up first and goal. Then McNary ripped it right up the gut for the second touchdown of the quarter, adding the two-pointer for emphasis, and leaving the score 14-8 in favor of the home team.
It was McNary’s first rushing touchdown of the season. It came at an opportune time.
On the next possession, the Storm defense forced a turnover on downs. Stringer went right back to work, this time set up at his own 40-yard line. Stringer wasn’t the only one who showed up wearing his hard hat. The big guys up front took over the scrimmage line and McNary went back to work gashing and smashing the Cougar defense.
Stringer to Stringer worked again, after setting up the Cougars with heavy doses of McNary’s pounding the ground. This time the pass and catch covered 11-yards for the third TD of the opening stanza. After the Storm pushed its PAT wide right, it was 20-8; the Storm remained on top as the first quarter ended.
McLean opened the 2nd quarter with a 4th and five. It would be the second consecutive attempt on 4th down with both coming at about the same part of the field, Central’s 40 yard line.
The second attempt to convert on 4th down didn’t fare any better than the first. The Storm defense caused a second consecutive turnover on downs.
Stringer went to work on the first offensive possession of the 2nd quarter. Stringer found a streaking Chase Brasher down the sideline who was tackled at the McLean five. Then, McNary did what he does, pounding the football over the goal line from the five for his third TD of the night. With the two point attempt carried across the goal line by McNary, the score was 28-8.
McLean was able to come down the field and score its second TD of the night. After the two-point conversion, the score was 28-16 with the Storm on top midway through the 2nd quarter.
Stringer to Logan Rodgers for a big gain opened the Storm’s next possession. Then it was the Storm’s turn to miscue as Central fumbled away possession.
If there was ever a time for the defense to get a stop that time had come. After a Jaylen Kimbrew QB-sack, McLean converted a long 4th-down and subsequently scored another TD with just 2-seconds on the clock on a halfback pass. The two point conversion failed and left the score 28-22 entering the halftime locker room.
Logan Rodgers returned the opening kickoff for the Storm to the Central 45-yard line. Stringer found Chase Brasher down the field a second time and for another huge gain to set up the Storm deep in Cougar territory.
McNary ran it out of bounds at the two. Then, Stringer “faked” it to McNary and took it in himself. The two-pointer failed leaving the score 34-22.
On the next possession, needing an answer, McLean converted another long 4th-down (4th and 8) before taking its first possession of the half into the end zone to shrink the margin, after a failed two point attempt, to 34-28.
Central got the ball back and returned the kickoff to midfield. Stringer called his own number and took the football into the end zone from 34 yards away. The two-point conversion was completed to Logan Rodgers to make the margin 42-28.
The game was turning into a back and forth affair. Then, the Cougars fumbled again, and this time on a 4th and 2.
Stringer came back in and went back to work. Stringer found the “other” Stringer down the field twice, setting up the team just outside the Cougar 20 before the Storm failed to convert a 4th and two of its own giving the ball back to McLean.
McLean just couldn’t do anything with it to open the final quarter. Central’s James Posey made a tremendous play to bring up a 4th and 14. Tanner Hayes sacked the QB on the 4th down, giving the Storm the football with a chance to break McLean’s spirit.
Stringer came right out and found Chase Brasher for 48-yards and a TD to put the Storm up 49-28 after the successful PAT. Brasher would amass 158 receiving yards on the evening over only four (4) receptions.
McLean’s never say die attitude took them into the end zone a final time. With the failed two-point conversion, the score remained a 15-point margin, 49-34, with an on-side kick upcoming. Tanner Hayes recovered the on-side kick and the game, for all intents and purposes, was over.
It was announced that Stringer had tied the all-time record for career passing TDs formerly held singularly by past Central quarterbacking legend Lucas McLemore. McLemore is on Central’s coaching staff.
“It’s just another stat in the book to me,” Stringer told the newspaper. “This is a team award. I couldn’t have done any of it without my offensive line and the rest of these guys.”
When we asked Stringer about getting to play with his brother, Christian, he told The Messenger, “It is why I came back and reclassified. I wanted to get to play a final year with him.”
Central won 6-games and ended the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2008. We were able to ask head coach, William Manning, about this accomplishment.
“It is really big for the boys. They have worked really hard. We talked going into the season about having a winning record and winning all of our home games. We didn’t win all the home games, but we did have a winning season.”
Coach Manning continued, “It is always big to win the last regular season game and head into the playoffs on a positive note. It is big to get this program back on a winning trajectory.”
“I have to give all the credit to the boys and the coaching staff, particularly my coordinators who both called masterful games tonight and all season. Those guys implemented game plans to which our kids consistently responded.”
Central will travel to Hopkinsville to play the Tigers in the Stadium of Champions in the two versus three game in the KHSAA playoffs’ first round. The two teams met October 22, 2021 in Madisonville. Hopkinsville High won that match-up 35-7 in a game closer than the final score made it appear.
We asked Coach Manning about the Hopkinsville game. He told The Messenger, “Coach Clayton and his staff do a fantastic and professional job preparing kids to play. The Tigers are really good, really athletic. We are looking forward to the challenge and the matchup.”
Manning also said, “We have some work to do to compete with Hopkinsville. We believe if we execute, and take care of the football, we can play with those guys. I guess we are about to find out.”
The win advances Central (6-4) to the post season. They will face the Hopkinsville Tigers on Friday night in Hopkinsville (6-4), with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Following a loss to the Union County Braves on Friday, the Calloway County Lakers found themselves the odd man out in this game of football musical chairs. Their season ended with a 42-22 loss in Morganfield. That means that Madisonville-North will also advance to the post season.
The Maroons (3-7) will travel to Logan County on Friday to face the 7-4 Cougars on their home turf. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
