High school baseball and softball teams kick-off their 2023 season next week starting on Monday night.

The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm are in the lead-off position, hosting Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m. The two teams last met in 2021, when the Lady Cougars swept Central in a double header (10-0, 9-3). Dating back to 2010, Muhlenberg County has dominated the series, leading 9-6. Central’s last win was a 6-0 shutout on May 14, 2013.

