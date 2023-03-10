High school baseball and softball teams kick-off their 2023 season next week starting on Monday night.
The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm are in the lead-off position, hosting Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m. The two teams last met in 2021, when the Lady Cougars swept Central in a double header (10-0, 9-3). Dating back to 2010, Muhlenberg County has dominated the series, leading 9-6. Central’s last win was a 6-0 shutout on May 14, 2013.
The Storm will travel to Trigg County on Monday for a game that gets under way at 5:45 p.m.. Although the two teams are scheduled to play twice during the regular season this year, they’ve only met six times since 2007, with the Wildcats holding a 4-2. The last time they met was a Trigg County 13-3 win in 2019.
In the final Monday night game, Madisonville-North Hopkins will open their season against Bowling Green’s Greenwood High School. The Maroons and Gators have only met on the baseball diamond four times, with each team winning a pair. Madisonville shelled Greenwood 8-3 in their last meeting in 2014. Before that the two teams met three times in the 2003 season.
The Lady Maroons will be the last to officially open their season. Madisonville will host Trigg County Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. The two teams have rarely met, only having faced each other five times. The Lady Maroons hold a 5-0 lead in the series. Their last meeting was in the 2019 Region 2 tournament, when Madisonville won 3-0.
Check Thursday’s edition of The Messenger for a full preview of each team’s upcoming season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.