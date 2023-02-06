Monday night’s match-up against Caldwell County was a must win for Hopkins County Central High School, with the Storm’s hopes of having a chance at snatching the regular season district title away from Madisonville hanging on the outcome. They will get that chance after knocking off their district rivals 72-51, but what the team will look like on Thursday night is still up in the air after all but four members of the Storm squad were ejected.
In the first quarter, the Storm’s Namari Hall hit the boards early to lead Central with six points, helping Central take a six point lead into the second period at 16-10.
In the second quarter, fans on both sides noticed that play began to get very physical, but officials seemed to be content to let the teams play a tough game. At least until the last two minutes of the first half.
With 1:42 left in the second quarter, Caldwell County was brining the ball down court, trailing 31-22, when Central’s Trevor Weldon and Caldwell’s Luke Parker began to push and shove over court position, manhandling each other several times in the paint, until both players fell to the floor.
The altercation took place in front of the Storm bench, and as the two players looked like they were going to fight, Weldon’s teammates charged onto the court to pull the pair apart. Both Weldon and Parker were ejected due to the altercation. After an extended discussion, officials then ejected the entire Storm bench who violated KHSAA rules by coming onto the court.
That left the Storm with only four players to finish the game. Although a team is not allowed to start a game with less than five players on its roster, there is no rule saying that can’t finish the game with four, so that is just what they did. Central’s remaining foursome managed to hold onto the lead during the last minute of the first half, heading into the locker room up 31-25.
While logic dictates that a five-on-four match-up on the court, as well as subs that could give players a break, drastically swayed the odds in Caldwell’s favor, apparently nobody told coach Michael Fraliex and he remaining players.
The four-man squad that consisted of Davonyae Butcher, Namari Hall, Drake Skeen and Trevahn Jones came back from the locker room with a mission. They outscored the entire Tiger roster 18-10 in the third period with Drake Skeen knocking down his third triple of the night and Trevahn Jones adding 10 points to his total. Central stretched their lead out to 14 points and had a 49-35 lead headed to the fourth quarter.
The Storm found themselves at the charity stripe most of the fourth quarter where they knocked down 15 of 22. The Tiger managed to put up 16 of their own in the final quarter but Centrals “Fantastic Four” outscored the Tigers 23-16 for a 72-51 final.
With the win Central moves to 4-1 in the District and will play Madisonville this Thursday for the District Title. After the game Storm Head Coach Michael Fraleix received a commemorative ball for capturing his 150 Career Victory.
“I’m really proud of the four players that stepped up tonight despite being a guy short, It’s probably my highlight of my coaching career watching those young men keep their composure to get the win” said Storm Head Coach Michael Fraleix.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 24 points and went 11-13 from the line. Trevahn Jones had 17, Davonyae Butcher finished with 15, Namari Hall had 12 and Trevor Weldon finished with four points.
