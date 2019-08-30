The Madisonville North Hopkins High School girls soccer team picked up their sixth win in a row Thursday night as they beat their crosstown rivals, Hopkins County Central, 10-0.
After starting the year with a 6-1 road loss to Greenwood, the Lady Maroons have exploded for 45 goals in their last six games to improve to 6-1 on the year, including three mercy-rule victories.
Camryn LaGrange led the way, scoring five goals on the night, while Lillie Carmen scored twice and the trio of Kensley Zieba, Annabelle Jones, and Kenedy Justice all found the back of the net once.
"Ten is nice, especially against Central -- they are our rivals," said LaGrange. "That's the third time we've scored 10 this year, and we just got to keep building those goals, especially with the big games coming our way."
North took control of the game right from the start. In the opening 10 minutes, the Lady Maroons scored two goals and didn't allow a Central shot on target as the tone was set for the rest of the way.
"We are a mature team now. We returned nine starters from last year, and we show it on days like today," said North head coach John Tichenor.
By the 17th minute, Carmen put the game beyond doubt -- scoring the third goal of the game by grabbing a lose ball outside the box and guiding it home below the diving keeper.
From there, North was in cruise control. Jones turned home a corner kick in the 24th minute to make 4-0, and Justice slotted home a score to make it 5-0. LaGrange finished off the scoring with three minutes left in the first to send North up 6-0 at the break.
The second half started right where the first one left off, with North taking less than 40 seconds to get their seventh tally of the game. Zieba made a smart run down the middle to provide the finishing touch to a great passing buildup play.
"It's so much fun right now," said LaGrange. "We've been playing together our whole lives. I know everyone's moves before they are going to do it; they know the same thing for me. We can just read each other out there."
LaGrange made it 8-0 and then 9-0 in a span of two minutes, capping off her night with two blistering solo runs. She then ended the game with nearly half an hour on the clock, scoring the crucial 10th goal to spark the mercy rule.
"We are best friends outside the field; there is no drama," said LaGrange. "I mean we are really just having fun with it because when we are having fun, we are playing our best."
The offensive fireworks came along with a strong defensive effort at the other end, which never allowed Central to pick up any feel to the game.
"I know the offense will get their names in the paper tonight, but I also want to give credit to our defense," said Tichenor. "In big games, they are the reason we either win or lose, and I'm really proud of my back line right now."
The loss drops Central to 4-2 on the season and marks the first time this year where the Lady Storm couldn't get at least one goal in a game. They return to action Thursday, hosting Union County at 7 p.m.
North returns to the field Tuesday when they host Henderson County for a 7 p.m. game.
