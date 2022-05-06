The Lady Storm had their hands full with Owensboro High School after sweeping Dawson Springs on Thursday. Central allowed only one earned run in the contest, but committed eight errors in the rain-soaked game.
The Lady Red Devils scored one in the opening at bat, but Hopkins Central quickly rallied to answer in the bottom of the box Aly McCord sacrifice by Keira Bryan.
From there on Owensboro was in command of the game, going on to outhit the Lady Storm 10-4 to take a 13-1 victory in five.
Bryan was in the circle for 3.2 innings, giving up eight hits and one earned run. Emily Ballard pitched in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in 1.1 innings.
The Lady Storm is scheduled to play at Whitesville Trinity today at 1 p.m.
1B: K. Bryan 1, A. Blanchard 1, E. Ballard 1, J. Harris 1
RBI: K. Bryan
