On Friday night in Mortons Gap, Logan County handed Hopkins County Central a 44-21 loss at home, dropping the Storm to 3-3 on the season.
Logan County came in a heavy favorite over Central and went right to work. By the two minute mark in the opening quarter, the Cougars had taken a 14-0.
The Cougars would ad a field goal to their total to lead the Storm 17-0.
The Storm would not get on the board until the seven minute mark in the second quarter after Central quarterback Jaden Brasher connected with Logan Rodgers for a big run into the end zone.
After the extra point it was 17-7.
Logan County would not let off the gas and by the end of the third quarter they had the Storm down 44-7.
In the fourth quarter Central would add two more touchdowns. Jaden Brasher connected with Calil McNary in the endzone and after a onside kick, McNary would run it in for another touchdown.
But with time running out Logan Counties big lead would be to much of an obstacle. Hopkins Central took their third loss of the season at 44-21.
Jaden Brasher was 11-26 with two touchdown Completions for 150 passing yards. Calil McNary finished with two touchdowns 51 rushing yards and 16 receiving yards. Harlee Egbert finished the night with 12 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving for the Storm.
Logan Rodgers had one touchdown 131 yards receiving and seven yards rushing.
Michael McDaniel finished the night with a total of 10 yards receiving for the Storm.
As a team the Storm had 89 rushing yards and 150 passing yards.
Elijah Davis was three for three on PAT attempts.
This week is Senior night for the Storm as they host Calloway County Friday night. With the loss the Hopkins County Central Storm drop to 3-3 for the season.
