Webster County handed the Hopkins County Central tennis team a 7-3 loss at home on Monday night.
The Storm’s three wins came in singles play. Central’s number two Mia Collins knocked off the Trojans’ Sara Welshans 8-6, number three Katherine Keown beat Webster County’s Maggie Jones 8-3, and number four Rachel Williams knocked out Allie Newcom 8-0.
Central’s number one, Chloe Mackey, fell 8-5 to Allison Miesel. Elissa Adams and Emma Killough each lost 8-1.
In doubles play, Mackey and Keown, along with Collins and Emma Rickard lost 8-0. Adams and Callie Mackey lost 9-7, while Williams and Addison Rickard lost 8-5.
