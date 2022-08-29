After claiming victory in week one against Webster County, Hopkins County Central hoped to parlay that into a win in week two, but Union County had other plans. Coming off a shutout win over Madisonville, the Braves hand the Storm a 42-0 loss on the road on Friday night.
In the first quarter Union got on the board after Central was forced to punt. The Braves special teams went the distance, running the return in for a touchdown, then grabbing to point after for an early 7-0 lead.
Central was able to move the ball well throughout the game but never managed to find the endzone.
“Penalties hindered us all night” said Coach Manning “We were able to move the ball all night but couldn’t find the endzone. Union County is a very well coached team and we knew coming into the game is was going to be tough.”
Union County held the Storm scoreless for the game and claimed the win 42-0, dropping the Storm 1-1 on the season.
Central was held to just 122 yards on the ground and 139 passing yards for the night.
Storm quarterback Jaden Brasher had 15 completions for 139 yards.
Calil McNary led the team in rushing for 84 yards.
Konner Harrison had three receptions for 52 yards and Logan Rodgers had four receptions for a total of 35 yards for the Storm.
This week the Storm will host Muhlenberg County with the Mustangs who come into the game at 0-2 on the season.
