Friday night was an unusually uneventful one for this time of year for football fans. With Madisonville-North Hopkins had a week off, while Hopkins County Central was scheduled to play Hopkinsville, but that game was already in the books due to a scheduling error by Christian County officials. Unfortunately that early game came as a costly loss to the Storm.
Hopkinsville shares a field with Christian County High School. When schedules were announced, it was discovered that the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville had been double booked, which led to a rare Thursday night game between the Storm and Tigers.
In what was supposed to be a good matchup between Central and Hopkinsville turned into a nightmare for the Storm. At the end of the first quarter the score was 10-0 in the Tigers’ favor. The second quarter only got worse for Central as Quarterback Jaden Brasher was hammered by Hopkinsville and had to leave the game with a broken collarbone.
Freshman quarterback Isac Earl entered the game and went right to work. The Storm used the running game to get six points on the board after Calil McNary ran the ball down the field just short of the end-zone. A few plays later Harlee Egbert punched it in for the Storm touchdown. Central went for the two extra points but the Tigers defense would get the stop.
In the second half of the game Central’s defense held Hopkinsville scoreless in the third quarter but the Tigers would find the end-zone in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Hopkinsville of 30-6.
Senior Storm quarterback Jaden Brasher went 2 for 4 on completions before the injury and Freshman quarterback Isac Earl was 5 for 16 on completions for a total of 36 yards.
Calil McNary led the Storm in rushing with 121 yards and 24 yards receiving yards , and Harlee Egbert had the only touchdown for the storm rushing for 18 yards. Konner Harrison finished with 23 receiving yards. As a team the Storm had 27 rushing attempts for 135 yards and seven pass receptions for 135 yards. With the lose the Storm drop to 4-5 on the season with there final regular season game next Friday at McLean County.
Brasher is 92 for 173 this season for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.
