A late rally by Hopkins County Central in Whitesville last night was not enough help the Storm come back from a 9-0 deficit against the Trinity Raiders. They eventually fell 12-4 in a game in which they committed eight errors.
The Raiders scored a pair of runs in the opening inning of play, then added four in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth to get out to an 9-0.
The Storm attempted a rally late in the game. After Eli Earl hit a line drive single to left to start the sixth inning, Chase Brasher reached on an error and Loren McKinney used a line drive to centerfield to load the bases with no outs. Truman Ballard would then walk to drive in Central’s first run of the night. A sacrifice fly to center by Sage Hight would allow C. Brasher to score. Ian Kinkade walked to load the bases back up again. A line drive single by Gage Brasher would score the Storm’s third run of the game. Taylor Rodgers would then walk to make it 9-4, but a pitching change by the Raiders brought the inning to a close.
After loading the bases to start the bottom half of the sixth, Trinity scored three more runs to go ahead 12-4.
Ballard hit a single to right in the top of the seventh with two outs, then Hight and Kinkade were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Storm, however, were unable to capitalize, leaving three runners stranded in the game.
Ballard was scored with the loss. Through three innings he allowed ten hits and six earned runs.
The Storm is scheduled to host Graves County on Monday at 6 p.m.
1B: T. McKinney, J. Brasher, G. Brasher, E. Earl, T. Ballard
BB: T. Ballard, I. Kinkade, J. Brasher, T. Rodgers
RBIs: T. Ballard, S. Hight, G. Brasher, T. Rodgers
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.