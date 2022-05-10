There was much more a stake last night when Hopkins County Central met Dawson Springs than just bragging rights. With the top two seeds for next week’s 7th District Tournament already locked in, last night’s game decided who would face top seeded Madisonville-North and who would play Caldwell County.
The Panthers came into the game with a slight edge, having beaten the Storm 9-6 earlier this season. In order to take the take the third spot, Central had to not just win the game, but they had to win by more than three runs to get the tie breaker, a feat they failed to complete.
The seeding then goes to the total number of runs allowed in district play. Dawson allowed a total of 71 runs in the district this season, meaning the 61 runs allowed by Central tips the scales in their favor and gives them the third seed. They will play Caldwell County in the second game of the 7th District Tournament on Monday in Madisonville.
Jaden Brasher was hit by a pitch to start the game, and then Truman Ballard walked. Brasher came on on a sacrifice by Sage Hight, then a ground ball by Loren McKinney put the Storm on the board at 2-0.
The Panthers scored one in the bottom half, then held the Storm scoreless in the top of the second. Central found themselves in a tight spot in the bottom of the box as a par of errors with one out put Dawson Springs runners on second and third, but McKinney was able to power through striking out back-to-back batters to keep his team in front.
Dawson tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third, as score that held until the top of the fifth when the Storm went on a run. Ballard hit a ground ball single to left, then Hight singled and McKinney was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ian Kinkade drove in a run with a single to make it 3-2 and Taylor Rodgers was hit by a pitch to drive in the fourth run. Gage Brasher walked, making it 5-2. Finally a fielder’s choice by Eli Earl would give the Storm a three point lead at 6-3
HCCHS 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 6
Dawson 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3
T. Ballard 1, S. Hight 2, T. McKinney 2, I. Kinkade 2, T. Rodgers 1
In a game that wrapped up after press time on Monday night, Webster County completed a sweep of Hopkins County Central with a 14-2 win in the second game of a double header.
Webster County broke on top of the second game of a double header with 3 runs in the first inning. Jackson Edens led off with a walk and advanced to third when Blandford reached on an error. Blandford and Edens pulled off a double steal for the first run of the game. Micah Austin drove home Blandford with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Austin later came around to score on an error to make it 3-0.
The Trojans added a run in the second when with 2 outs Edens single and then stole second and third. Edens scored on a single by Thurby to make the score 4-0.
Webster County added 2 runs in the third to make the score 6-0. Pearcy lead off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Hardison drew a one out walk and David Wingo followed with a single to load the bases. Rylen Cardwell then drove in Pearcy and Hardison with a 2 run single to make it 6-0.
Hopkins County Central broke through with a run in the third when Jadon Brasher reached on a one out walk, stole second advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on an RBI ground out by Ballard to make it 6-1.
The Storm inched closer in the 4th when Ian Kinkade got a one out single, stole second and move up to third on a wild pitch. Gage Brasher then lined a single to score Kinkade and make the score 6-2.
Webster County broke the game open with 8 runs in the 5th. Hardison led off with a single and Wingo followed with a walk. Cardwell then single home Hardison to make the score 7-2. Cooper Logan then got an RBI single to make the score 8-2. Blandford then walked and then he and Logan pulled off a double steal to score Logan Thurby then followed with an RBI triple. Parker reached on an error and Hardison followed with an RBI single. Cardwell completed the scoring with an RBI single to make the score 14-2.
Pryce Pearcy was the winning pitcher for Webster County going 3 innings allowing 2 Hits, 1 runs and had 4 strikeouts. Chase Hearrin went the last 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run and 4 strikeouts.
The Trojans improved to 9-20 with the win and the Storm dropped to 2-18. The Storm will be at Dawson Springs on Tuesday for their final district game of the season which could possibly determine the 3 and 4 seeds for the district tournament. Webster County will be at Apollo on Tuesday.
Webster County 3-1-2-0-8---14
HCCHS 0-0-1-1-0----2
Webster County
1B: Edens, Blandford, Thurby (2), Austin (3), Pearcy, Hardison, Wingo, Cardwell (2)
3B: Thurby
RBI: Logan, Thurby (2), Austin (2), Cardwell (3)
Hopkins County Central
1B: Kinkade, Gage Brasher
RBI: Ballard, Rodgers
