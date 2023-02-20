Lille

Lady Storm Lillie Whitaker-Greer shooting a free throw against Henderson County last Friday Night.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

The Lady Storm wrapped up their regular season on Friday in a 60-32 loss to Henderson County that ended a six game winning streak, and leaving the Lady Colonels as the only team in Region 2 to make it to the post season without a regional loss.

Henderson County started the game by holding Central to only six first quarter points, going on to put up 17 to take a 17-6 lead going into the second quarter.

