The Lady Storm wrapped up their regular season on Friday in a 60-32 loss to Henderson County that ended a six game winning streak, and leaving the Lady Colonels as the only team in Region 2 to make it to the post season without a regional loss.
Henderson County started the game by holding Central to only six first quarter points, going on to put up 17 to take a 17-6 lead going into the second quarter.
The Lady Storm found some life in the second period in Senior Brooklyn Clark, who put up seven of her teams 13 points, but it wasn’t enough for Central. Henderson stayed hot, added 21 more points and by halftime the Lady Storm trailed Henderson 19-38.
Coming back from halftime things got worse for Central. Henderson managed to outscore the Lady Storm 15-3 in the third quarter and took a 53-22 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Storm put up 10 more points in the fourth quarter but the damage was done and Central went on to fall 60-32 to the Lady Colonels.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with nine points, Calajia Mason had six, Kenzleigh Harrison and Emile Jones both had four points in the game, Mercy Sutton and Tyah White both finished with three, and Lillie Whitaker-Greer finished with one point in the game.
The 7th District tournament started last night, after press time. The Lady Storm played the Lady Panthers of Dawson Spring in the operner.
