Although lingering high temperatures in the 90s still feel like summertime, the boys of fall are all set to hit the field tonight as the 2022 high school football season officially gets underway across Kentucky.
Here in Hopkins County, the Hopkins County Central Storm will host the Webster County Trojans, while on the north end of the county, Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons will face the Union County Braves.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
When the Storm met the Trojans on Aug. 20, 2021, Central walked away with a 47-9 victory.
The two teams have met 13 times since 1998, with the Storm holding a 9-4 lead in the series.
When the Maroons met the Braves last season, also on Aug. 20, the Braves shutout Madisonville 28-0.
The last time they met before that game was in 2019, when Madisonville won 41-0.
The two teams have met 17 times since 1998, with the Maroons leading the series 11-6.
Due to publication deadlines, The Messenger will be unable to bring you football recap stories this season in our Saturday edition.
Watch our Facebook page and the-messenger.com for the latest in sports updates, and check back on Tuesday for our full recap of tonight’s games.
