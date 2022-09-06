Hopkins County Central handed Muhlenberg County its third loss of the season with a 36-13 win on Friday to move to 2-1 on the season.
Central came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, both defensively and offensively . The Storm got on the board first after Quarterback Jaden Brasher threw a pass for 15 yards to the end zone to Logan Rodgers for the touchdown. Kicker Elijah Davis putting one threw the uprights for the extra point to take a early Storm lead 7-0.
The Storm would hold the Mustangs scoreless the first quarter but would add seven more points after Jaden Brasher threw a 31 yard touchdown to Logan Rodgers. After the extra point the Storm would take a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
The Storm added one more touchdown before going into the half from a 20 yard run from Logan Rodgers and a two point conversion from Calil McNary to lead at halftime 22-0.
The Mustangs came back in the third quarter and finally got on the board to make is 22-7. The Storm added seven more in the third quarter to make it 29-7. Muhlenberg was able to put six more points in the fourth quarter but the Storm proved to be to much and beat Muhlenberg 36-13 and moving to 2-1 on the season.
“Hats off to our Defense tonight they came up big,” said Storm head coach Chris Manning. “Offensively we were solid I’m very proud of our boys tonight.”
Central quarterback Jaden Brasher had eight completions for 110 yards that resulted in two touchdowns. Logan Rodgers had a total of 23 yard rushing and 52 yards receiving for a total of three touchdowns for the Storm.
Storm running back Calil McNary finished the night with 186 yards on the ground resulting in two touchdowns. Harlee Egbert finished with 63 yards on the ground and 37 yards receiving. Konner Harrison finished the night with 22 yards on the ground.
This week is homecoming week for the Storm who will host Todd County Central (2-1). The Storm are 4-3 versus the Rebels since 1999. Last year the Rebels took the Storm into overtime before Hopkins Central pulled off a narrow 54-52 win.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.