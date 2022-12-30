Hopkins County Central traveled to Todd County Central on Wednesday to play in the Battle at the Border tournament, facing Central Magnet School of Murfreesboro, Tennessee in the opening round. The Storm kept the game tight the entire way, but were unable to take the win, falling in a narrow 62-60 loss.
The Storm come out of the gates running and gunning and by the end of the first quarter Hopkins County Central had a 17-6 lead. In the second quarter the Tigers clawed back and in the closing minutes in the first half, they pulled within four points of the Storm, who headed to the locker room with a 33-29 lead.
