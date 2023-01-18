Tuesday the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm traveled to Muhlenberg County and grabbed a much needed victory, defeating the Lady Mustangs 72-51.
Centrals Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm in the first quarter with seven points to edge the Lady Mustangs at the end of the quarter 16-14.
Lady Storm Head Coach Phillip Cotton turned his defense up in the second quarter, with Central holding the Mustangs to only five points. The Lady Storm heading going into halftime with a 28-19 lead.
Coming back from the locker room, Central’s Calajia Mason had the reins for the Lady Storm, knocking down six buckets for 12 points in the third quarter, helping the Lady Storms stretch it out to a 48-34 lead going into the final period.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Storm had a comfortable lead and Head Coach Cotton brought in 8th grader Macy Cotton. Coming off the bench, the youngster nailed a triple for the first varsity points of her career. The Lady Mustangs managed to put up 17 points in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough and the Lady Storm held on to defeat the Lady Mustangs 72-51.
Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with 20 points going seven of nine from the stripe. Calajia Mason had 19, Brooklyn Clark had 15, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had nine, Macy Cotton had three, Kenzleigh Harrison, Cassidy Knight, and Braylee Marsh all scored two points apiece.
