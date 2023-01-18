Emile Jones

Lady Storm Emile Jones has stepped up to help lead Central to a 13-5 record this season.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Tuesday the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm traveled to Muhlenberg County and grabbed a much needed victory, defeating the Lady Mustangs 72-51.

Centrals Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm in the first quarter with seven points to edge the Lady Mustangs at the end of the quarter 16-14.

