Hopkins County Central continues to struggle this baseball season, dropping a road game against Livingston County Central 13-3 on Saturday in Smithland.
The Cardinals held the Storm scoreless through the first two innings, while building a 4-0 lead.
Central finally got on the board in the top of the third. Gaige Brasher singled on a line drive to left, advanced on a wild pitch and then stole third to get himself into scoring position. A single by Ian Kinkade allowed him to come home, making it 4-1.
Brasher once again came through in the top of the fifth. After drawing a walk, he worked his way to third off a few passed balls to put him in scoring position. With runners on first and third, Tristan Schmaltz stole second and the Cardinals attempted to throw him out which allowed Storm Gaige Brasher to steal home to cut the Cardinal lead by two 4-2.
The Storm held the Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth and added another run in the top of the sixth off the bat of Central’s Jaden Brasher to score Eli Earl from third to cut the Cardinal lead to one run 4-3 headed to the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning things fell apart for the Storm and the Cardinals put the game away by scoring nine runs to win the game via run rule 13-3.
Ian Kinkade took the loss for the Storm, the right hander went two innings allowing five hits, four runs, and striking out one. Storm Senior Jaden Brasher threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Storm Catcher Gaige Brasher went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Storm in hits.
TB: G. Brasher 2, T. Schmaltz 1, J. Brasher 1, E. Earl 1, I. Kinkade 1, K. Allen 1 HBP: K. Allen SB: G. Brasher 2, T. Schmaltz, J. Brasher, E. Earl, CS: G. Brasher E: T. Schmaltz, I. Kinkade, M. Clarke
