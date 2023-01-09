On their home court Monday night, the Lady Storm did something that no other Hopkins Central basketball team has ever done. For the first time in 20 year, the Lady Storm defeated Marshall County.
In nine previous meetings, dating back to Feb. 14, 2020, the Lady Marshals had owned the series, claiming victory each time the two teams met. The closest Central has ever come was forcing overtime in 2005, which ended with a 71-66 Marshall County win.
The Lady Storm went into Monday night’s match-up with a different plan.
Hopkins Central fell behind early and by the end of the quarter the Lady Marshals had a 15-11 lead. But the Lady Storm battled back n the second period, outpacing the Lady Marshalls 9-4 to take a 20-19 lead with 3:19 left in the first half. They kept up the pressure and held a 29-25 lead by the break.
Coming back from the locker room, Marshall County kept the game close, The Lady Marshall’s Mia Teague knocked down a couple of triples to pull Marshall County within one of the Lady Storm at 41-40 as the third box came to an end.
Central turned their defense up once again during the final eight minutes, holding the Lady Marshals to only four points in the final quarter. At the final buzzer the Lady Storm took their first win over the Lady Marshals in school history 54-44.
“This is a special group of kids we got this year” said Head Coach Phillip Cotton “This team won’t quit even in our losses this year they never quit playing”. The Lady Storm have a few days off to get their game plan ready for Friday when they take on the Lady Centurions of Christian Academy-Louisville in Owensboro in the Class 2A Championship at 12pm.
EJ Jones and Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 14 points each. Mercy Sutton added 12 points, Caliaja Mason finished with seven, Tyah White had five, and Lillie Whitaker-Greer finished with two points.
