On their home court Monday night, the Lady Storm did something that no other Hopkins Central basketball team has ever done. For the first time in 20 year, the Lady Storm defeated Marshall County.

In nine previous meetings, dating back to Feb. 14, 2020, the Lady Marshals had owned the series, claiming victory each time the two teams met. The closest Central has ever come was forcing overtime in 2005, which ended with a 71-66 Marshall County win.

