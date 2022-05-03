The Lady Storms’ trip to Fort Campbell last night turned into a high scoring slugfest, with a final score that looked more like a Friday night football outcome than the final score of a softball game. Hopkins County Central eventually claimed their second win of the season by taking a 21-9 win over the Lady Eagles.
A three run double by Keira Bryan in the top of the first inning got things going for Central. She then stole third and scored on a throw to first to get the Lady Storm out of the inning with a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the second, the Lady Storm would score three runs on one at bat. After Julia Harris was hit by a pitch, Caroline Wilson reached base on a dropped third strike. Amelia Johnson then walked to load the bases. During Malorie Higgins’ at bat, Harris scored on a passed ball. A wild pitch on the third strike then allowed Higgins to reach, while both Wilson and Johnson scored to make it 7-0.
The Lady Eagles rallied in the bottom half, scoring five runs to close the score to 7-5. Central would post one run in the top of the third when Emily Ballard crossed the plate on a wild pitch, but Fort Campbell would respond with a run in the bottom of the fourth to stay within two at 8-6.
Both teams would score three in the fifth to make it 11-9.
The Lady Storm would extend their lead down the stretch, scoring four runs in the sixth to go up 15-9, and six in the seventh to extend their lead to 21-9 headed into Fort Campbell’s final at bat. That score would stand, ending on a double play.
Kiera Bryan gets the win for the Lady Storm after only going for one and a partial inning. She gave up no hits and two earned runs while striking out one. Emily Ballard went the rest of the way, allowing nine hits and five earned runs while striking out six.
The Lady Storm is scheduled to host Owensboro on Friday night.
1B: C. Wilson 2, E. Ballard 2, K. Bryan 2 J. Harris 2, A. Johnson 2, E. Ballard 2, M. Higgins
2B: M. Higgins, K. Bryan, E. Ballard
RBIs: C. Wilson 2, A. Johnson 1, M. Higgins 1, K. Bryan 2, A. Blanchard 2, A. McCord 1, E. Ballard 2, J. Harris 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.