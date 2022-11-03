The 2022 high school football season is coming to a close, but both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central still have some fight left in them. Both teams will open the first round of the 2022 Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals tonight facing opponents from Warren County.
Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons will be at home tonight against Warren Central, who went 5-5 in the regular season. The Maroons fell to Mayfield last week so their looking to take it out in tonight’s game. Warren Central likes to air it out but their not scared to run it so the Maroons Defense will have their hands full.
“We’re ready” said Maroon Head Coach Chris Price. The Maroons have multiple options on both sides of the ball and with Senior Lajuan McAdoo and Freshman Markezz Hightower handling the ground game its sure to be a great game.
Tongiht’s game starts at 7pm at North Hopkins.
Hopkins County Central Storm will have to travel to Bowling Green to face Warren East. The Raiders were are a perfect 10-0 in the regular season.
What started out to be a great season for the Storm has went just the opposite. Battling Multiple injures through the season Central hasn’t quite fighting and look to make a statement tonight. Coach Manning knows this game is like a “David vs Goliath” matchup and the deck is “stacked against them” but plans to play till the whistle blows.
Central lost their quarterback a few weeks ago after Senior QB Jaden Brasher left the Hopkinsville game with a season ending broken Collarbone and after last week’s loss to the McLean County Cougars the Storm are faced with some gametime decisions. Earlier this season the Storm vs Maroons game came right down to the wire even though the score didn’t show it, Central has a electric offense and defense.
