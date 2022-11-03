The 2022 high school football season is coming to a close, but both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central still have some fight left in them. Both teams will open the first round of the 2022 Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals tonight facing opponents from Warren County.

Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons will be at home tonight against Warren Central, who went 5-5 in the regular season. The Maroons fell to Mayfield last week so their looking to take it out in tonight’s game. Warren Central likes to air it out but their not scared to run it so the Maroons Defense will have their hands full.

