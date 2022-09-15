Its Friday again in Hopkins County and midway through the high school Football Season for both the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons and Hopkins County Central Storm.
Madisonville-North Hopkins is set to travel to Owensboro tonight to take on Daviess County. The Panthers are 2-2 on the season. The Maroons are coming off a big win against Christian County last week and are looking forward to bringing that energy with them in tonight’s game.
“We have had a few key players this year that have been recovering from injuries.” said Maroon Coach Chris Price. “If you had ask these young men last week or even the week before they would of said I’m ready now, but we want them back at 100% so we have waited to get them stronger.”
Senior Quarterback Wyatt Coleman is set to return soon and senior Running Back Lajuan McAdoo is also looking to return for the Maroons. Coach Price has yet to say when either player will return although he hasn’t ruled out this week.
“We take it game by game if we need them and there ready they will play” added Coach Price.
On the south end of the county, the Hopkins County Central Storm are traveling to Ballard County to take on the Ballard Memorial Bombers who are 0-4 on the season. The Storm are coming off a hard loss last week to Todd County Central and are looking to rebound and get back on track. Central is dealing with some of the same issues with illness and injuries but should be solid tonight.
Last year the Storm beat the Bombers 49-0 at home but won’t underestimate the Bombers and plan on playing hard to grab the win. Central has played the Bombers five times since 2003 with the Storm owning the series 3-2.
