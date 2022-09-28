Monday night Hopkins County Central traveled to Lyon County and earned there seventh win of the soccer season.
Colton Browning led the Storm with three goals, while teammates Ryley Vincent and Carson Mackey each had a goal apiece in the 5-2 win.
Central’s Jaxon Greer ended the night with three Assist in the Win with Ryley Vincent and Hayden Fox had one assist each in the win. Goalies Trevor Weldon and Houston Hanvy both had four saves in the match.
With the win the Storm are now 7-9 for the season. They were scheduled play last night in Hopkinsville, with that game ending after press time. The only match left on their regular season schedule will be when they host Fort Campbell on Thursday night.
The 7th District tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3 at Caldwell County High School.
