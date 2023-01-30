Hopkins County Central split a pair of games over the weekend, knocking off Dawson Springs 87-69 on Friday before going to McCracken County on Saturday, where they took a 58-55 loss to move to 11-11 on the season.
The Storm’s match-up with the Dawson Springs Panthers started out as a barn burner in the first half. Central’s Trevaghn Jones nailed two of his own to lead the Storm to a 28-21 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter the Storm continued to control the game, but the Panthers never allowed them to pull away. Central headed to the locker room with a 10 point cushion, leading 47-37.
Head coach Michael Fraliex must have found some powerful words during halftime, because the Storm returned to the court after the break to completely dominate the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-14 to take a 75-51 lead.
In the fourth quarter the Panthers Rex Blue heated up again and nailed three more triples for a total of seven in the game for Dawson Spring but the damages was already done and the Storm left Dawson Springs with a 87-69 win.
Trevaghn Jones led the Storm with 29 points, Drake Skeen had 22 points, Trevor Weldon finished with 16, Davonyae Butcher had nine, Namari Hall had six, Lake Sumner had three, and Braxton Browning finished with two points in the game.
On Saturday Central headed to McCracken County for the Organ Donor Shootout, where they faced Mayfield.
The Cardinals took control of the game early, jumping out to a 15-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Mayfield led by as much as 12 points during the second quarter, going ahead 22-10, but the Storm clawed their way back into it. Central went on a 14-6 run to head into the halftime break trailing by just four at 28-24.
The Cardinals again broke away in the third quarter, utilizing a 8-1 run to go ahead 36-25. The Storm again fought their way back, closing out the period once again down by four at 42-38.
Central opened the fourth quarter with a basket to pull within two at 42-40. The Storm would outscore the Cardinals 17-16 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome the early deficit, falling 58-55.
