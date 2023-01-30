Hopkins County Central split a pair of games over the weekend, knocking off Dawson Springs 87-69 on Friday before going to McCracken County on Saturday, where they took a 58-55 loss to move to 11-11 on the season.

The Storm’s match-up with the Dawson Springs Panthers started out as a barn burner in the first half. Central’s Trevaghn Jones nailed two of his own to lead the Storm to a 28-21 lead at the end of the first.

